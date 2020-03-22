Aaron Smyth: Virus name doesn't make sense

I have a problem with the name of the pandemic we're fighting.

Corona is the Spanish word for halo or crown.

Most non-Latinos think of the beer, but we Latinos think of the halo of angel when you say corona.

I think this is more absurd than offensive. The scientists simply used a Latin word to classify this bug: Orthocoronavirinae, as the virus has a halo under a microscope.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have we forgotten the flu pandemic that killed 670,000 Americans was called "Spanish Flu," though it didn't start in Spain. It simply was an unfortunate name as Spain was neutral in World War I, and Spanish reporters were the first to freely publicize it, for fear of morale during wartime.

More people speak Spanish as a language at home in the U.S. than in Spain. We are the fourth largest Spanish speaking country in the world. Did anyone stop to consider this before calling this virus corona? I find this simply absurd.

It is a higher percentage than Canadians who speak French. This could have been avoided by simply making all Americans learn our two truly official languages.