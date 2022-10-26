Abbey Kjorlien: Doyle is looking out for us

A vote for Steve Doyle is a vote for clean drinking water.

When people get stressed, you might hear someone say, “Take a deep breath, get some water, and relax.” Fortunately for us, Rep. Steve Doyle has been working hard to keep that glass of water clean and safe to drink.

It’s not something that I ever thought about much, but clean water really is at the heart of our lives in our rural district. We drink it, cook with it, farm with it, and clean with it. Without clean water, our lives and our livelihoods are at risk.

So, when Doyle talks about working together to clean up our water, I pay attention. Steve works with groups of all types to make sure that we’re all pulling the same direction. He’s approachable, communicative, and he uses common sense to do what is right.

I’m not the only one who sees that. Steve is endorsed by the Wisconsin Conservation Voters, the Dairy Business Association, the Farm Bureau, and the Sierra Club because they know that they can work with Steve to solve problems together and move our state forward.

The choice for the State Assembly this year is as crystal clear as a glass of water: Vote for Steve Doyle, he’s looking out for us.

Abbey Kjorlien