Adam J. Jacobi: Poor treatment of students taking place in key program

In April, UW-La Crosse School of Education (UWL-SOE) students “chalked” campus sidewalks to express discontent with policies impacting their education. These range from a burdensome and unnecessary requirement to purchase iPads to how the school has artificially limited field placements.

The SOE dean’s ineffective leadership is magnified by a teacher shortage worsened by the pandemic. A look at the UWL website and LinkedIn shows how lack of credentials and experience by leadership are at the core of this problem (state law requires teacher educators to have 3+ years of PK-12 teaching experience). Neither the dean nor interim associate dean have PK-12 teaching experience; the latter does not have a degree in teacher education and has occupied the “interim” position for five years.

The revolving door of faculty in SOE is a sign of poor leadership. Nationally-respected teacher educators have left, and several searches have failed to find replacements. As the leader of a local education organization and as spouse to a former professor who filed a grievance against the university, I have heard countless testimonies from current and former SOE faculty of a pattern of tone-policing, toxicity, and incompetence demonstrated by leadership. Poor treatment of students is the latest collateral by that leadership.

Since there is no internal accountability at UWL, it is crucial that local school district administrators and board members demand accountability from UWL as those districts stand to lose the most from a poorly-led SOE at one of the state’s largest teacher training programs.

Adam J. Jacobi

La Crosse

Executive Director, Wisconsin High School Forensic Association

