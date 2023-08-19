Budget deficits at all but three UW campuses is unfortunate, but not a surprising consequence following the disastrous state budget passed by the Legislature last month.

Tom Still’s op-ed on the Tribune's website made some important points, such as that “Over the longer term, no campus can cut its way to prosperity,” and the importance of strategic planning in the face of declining enrollment since 2010 and into the foreseeable future.

However, I assert that these core programs have already been suffering for some time. Wisconsin ranks 43rd in per pupil funding of its 4-year public universities, and has been falling in the rankings for years. For example, teaching loads of faculty — that is the number of classroom hours faculty are responsible for — have already increased by 33% for most faculty since 2018.

Imagine how the quality of your health care might suffer if your doctor had to see 33% more patients a day. Or, imagine you live in a rural area and your local clinic closes, just like the Richland Center campus did last month. Or here in La Crosse, not funding the completion of the Prairie Springs Science Center, with all its modern teaching and learning tools, for a third consecutive budget (despite it being ranked the no. 2 construction priority across all campuses.)

Despite the high quality of faculty and staff at our public universities, they can not continue to do more — or even the same — with less, year after year.

Adam Schneider

La Crosse