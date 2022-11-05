Adam Schneider: Voting yes on school plan

Those opposed to the school consolidation proposal have raised some important concerns related to equity, and the disproportionate impact to North Side communities. Over the last several months, the majority of letters have been against the proposal. However, I have yet to see a clear counter-proposal that takes into account the reality of declining enrollment and deteriorating buildings across the district—not just in high schools.

Adding 8th graders to the high schools will break up community middle schools, without increasing opportunities for students within each grade. A centrally-located high school? Show me the available property. Fewer extracurricular opportunities with consolidation? Quite the opposite when you take into account how many new activities that will be viable with a larger critical mass of interested students.

As far as I can tell, nobody has studied this issue as carefully or thoroughly as district staff and our elected school board. Board member Katie Berkedal illustrated this beautifully in her Oct. 23 Tribune column. The path forward is not perfect, but the status quo is not an option. Therefore, I will be voting YES on November 8.

Adam Schneider

La Crosse