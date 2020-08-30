Adam Vlach: Pfaff fought to help farmers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Secretary of Agriculture for Gov. Tony Evers, Brad Pfaff proved to me that he’s a man of true values and compassion.

When he saw that politicians were playing games and delaying assistance for farmers in need of health care, he stepped up and called out their shenanigans. He got the job done while others just sat in the dugout.

Growing up on a farm, Brad understands the meaning of hard work and the importance of our rural communities. He knows that when times get tough, you have to pull together to get the job done.

Brad is the kind of person we need in the Legislature to take on the career politicians and special interests.

I know he’ll fight for working families and make sure everyone has access to affordable health care, good schools and safe roads. His integrity, deep roots in the community and commitment to lifting up others make him uniquely qualified to serve in the State Senate.

Brad Pfaff has earned my vote because I know he won’t just sit on the sidelines and cave to party politics. He’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work fighting for change on day one.

Adam Vlach, La Crosse

