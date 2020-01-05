Afton Koball: Check with your doctor first

I am a psychologist who practices locally in a multidisciplinary eating disorder treatment team.

When I saw the article, “Overeaters Anonymous meeting starting next month in La Crosse,” I was concerned to see that OA is being advocated as a treatment for eating disorders, specifically binge eating disorder.

The article cites a recent OA member survey indicating that participants find these groups helpful, yet there is little peer reviewed research suggesting that OA is an effective treatment for eating disorders.

In my clinical experience, OA can often exacerbate binge eating because of its recommendations to restrict or eliminate certain food/food groups (e.g., sugar) from the diet.

Most research has suggested that a moderated approach using cognitive behavioral and nutrition therapy is the most effective treatment for binge eating.

This type of intervention helps people learn to eat all foods in moderation and to develop healthy coping tools to avoid binge eating. It can also help improve body image, depression, anxiety or other mental health concerns that commonly occur with eating disorders.