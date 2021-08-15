AJ DePre: Copeland Park attack should have been ruled hate crime right away

Cisgendered people (those that identify with the gender that is consistent with the sex that they were assigned at birth) always seem to forget the difference between sex and gender, but they tend to remember when it’s convenient for them. Like when it comes time to prosecute a hate-crime after someone’s been attacked. Cis-people always seem to remember that there is a difference between sex and gender when they argue over pointless bathroom laws and high school sports. Cis-people are quick to challenge us asking, “How do you use they/them in a sentence?” Hoping to catch us off guard, but they’re totally OK with using they/them pronouns in a sentence when they don’t want their partner to find out who they’ve been hanging with.