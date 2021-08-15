AJ DePre: Copeland Park attack should have been ruled hate crime right away

I find myself at a loss for words to describe the anger that I felt when I learned that my trans siblings were attacked in Copeland Park two weeks ago. Furthermore, I was appalled that the brutal attack was initially NOT ruled as a hate crime.
Cisgendered people (those that identify with the gender that is consistent with the sex that they were assigned at birth) always seem to forget the difference between sex and gender, but they tend to remember when it’s convenient for them. Like when it comes time to prosecute a hate-crime after someone’s been attacked. Cis-people always seem to remember that there is a difference between sex and gender when they argue over pointless bathroom laws and high school sports. Cis-people are quick to challenge us asking, “How do you use they/them in a sentence?” Hoping to catch us off guard, but they’re totally OK with using they/them pronouns in a sentence when they don’t want their partner to find out who they’ve been hanging with.
I wish I could say that this is 2021 and I can’t believe that we’re still dealing with this violence. But I can’t because our reality as queer people is one of constant vigilance, of micro-aggressions and outright violence, as we saw in Copeland Park two weeks ago. I'll leave you all with this: We're here, we're queer, if you don't like it get over it.
AJ DePre
La Crosse