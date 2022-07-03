AJ DePre: Misconceptions of conversion therapy HOLD

My name is AJ DePre, I'm a professional political organizer and advocate for the transgender community. La Crosse, we need to have a talk:

In light of the recent ban on conversion therapy passed by the La Crosse City Council on June 9, I wanted to clarify a few things for those that have the wrong idea. Conversion therapy is not something you're going to find in any modern day clinic or hospital. It's not something you "pay a fee" and see a licensed medical professional. Much like what will happen with abortion now that it's illegal in Wisconsin. Conversion therapy is practiced underground, using unsafe methods in violent environments. The lines of what is, and what isn't considered conversion therapy are really not that blurry.

People seem to think that therapists, doctors, teachers, pastors and parents would face legal repercussions if they tried to talk to their kids about gender identity or sexual orientation. This is categorically false, no one is coming for your freedom of speech. However, we are coming for the rights we are entitled to as citizens of the United States of America. The right to life, liberty and the the pursuit of happiness.

Let's be clear parents. The 1st Amendment gives a parent to humiliate, bully, abuse and even murder your LGBTQIA+ child just because they don't live up to your religious beliefs. To see what conversion therapy really looks like, please watch 'Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story' on Amazon Prime & 'Pray Away' on Netflix.

AJ DePre

La Crosse

