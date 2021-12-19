 Skip to main content
AJ DePre: Sen. Johnson should pay fair share of taxes

In what world does it make sense for me to pay more in taxes than Sen. Ron Johnson? It doesn’t seem right to me. Despite being a multi-millionaire, Johnson paid a total of $2,105 in state income taxes.

With so many families across Wisconsin working hard and paying their fair share, shouldn’t our own elected officials be doing the same?

The wealthiest must pay their fair share when it comes to taxes, and we should all have to play by the same rules. Johnson should let the people of Wisconsin see his tax returns -- as his constituents we are owed an explanation as to why our millionaire senator is not paying his fair share.

AJ DePre

La Crosse

