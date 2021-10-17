AJ DePre: Support Biden's Build Back Better Plan

For too long small business owners have gotten the short end of the schtick with the corrupt tax codes that give big corporations a leg up over every Americans. Personally, I'm tired of seeing it, that's why I support President Biden's Build Back Better Plan.

It's also why I've dedicated my life and career to electing good leaders that will work for the people that elected them in the first place. A large portion of our tax dollars go toward paying for dirty political deals & big corporate bailouts. The Biden Administration is committed to seeing that change by:

"... Raising the corporate income tax rate to 28%;

Strengthening the global minimum tax for large multinational corporations;

Reducing incentives for foreign jurisdictions to maintain ultra-low corporate tax rates by encouraging global adoption of robust minimum taxes for large corporations;

Enacting a 15% minimum tax on book income of large, highly profitable corporations;

Eliminating incentives for large corporations to offshore profits and jobs; and ramp up enforcement to address tax avoidance among large corporations."

What's really upsetting is that Sen. Ron Johnson didn't even read the bill before declaring that he wouldn't support it. I encourage you to call Johnson's office and DEMAND that he support the Build Back Better Plan. Every Wisconsinite will benefit from the Build Back Better Plan, you have no excuses and neither does Rojo.

AJ DePre

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0