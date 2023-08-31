A recent letter promoting the benefits of Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline ("Enbridge pipeline project offers energy, jobs," Aug. 26, Opinion) omits several important facts about this proposal.

While the authors suggest the benefits to Wisconsin's tribal communities, the reality is that the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have been fighting a legal battle against Enbridge since 2019 to have the pipeline removed from its watershed.

Enbridge has been found guilty of trespassing on Bad River Band territory since 2013. In May 2023, attorneys for the Bad River Tribe asked a federal judge for an immediate shutdown of Line 5 following heavy spring rains that eroded a riverbank protecting the pipe.

Enbridge's proposal for a new Line 5 pipeline around the reservation would cross 186 waterways. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the proposed reroute may have "substantial and unacceptable adverse impacts" to the Kakagon Bad River Sloughs wetland complex, which holds part of the largest and last remaining extensive coastal wild rice beds in the world. They are also a source of food and culture for the Chippewa people.

Furthermore, none of the Line 5 tar sands oil is downloaded in Wisconsin for Wisconsin use. The pipeline runs from Canada through the Upper Great Lakes and back into Canada, where it is sold to foreign markets.

Al Gedicks

La Crosse