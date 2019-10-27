Chris Hubbuch's discussion of the toxic legacy of the lead-zinc mining district of southwestern Wisconsin (Oct. 20 Tribune) fails to mention that the development of this industry was based upon the forced removal of the Ho-Chunk (Winnebago), Fox, Mesquakie and Sauk nations from this rich mineral district.
Indian miners had taken galena (lead) from deposits in the upper Mississippi Valley for at least 8,000 years before the arrival of Europeans. By the 1820s, lead mining had become a crucial part of the Mesquakie, Sauk Fox and Winnebago economies and the Indians were exporting hundreds of thousands of pounds of the mineral annually.
From 1822 through the Black Hawk War of 1832, the Indian-controlled industry experienced a full-fledged lead rush of thousands of white and black settlers seeking wealth and permanent settlements. The lead rushers seized the lead mines and the mining process from the Indians and provoked the Winnebago Revolt of 1827 and the Black Hawk War of 1832.
The Black Hawk war ended in August 1832 with the massacre of roughly 1,000 Indian men, women and children at the Bad Axe River by U.S. Army troops as they attempted to cross the Mississippi River south of La Crosse.
This bloody history should not be forgotten.
Al Gedicks, La Crosse