Al Wieser, Jr.: Remember what abortion is

In your May 4 edition, there is an AP story entitled "President Blast Draft."

In that AP story, like most of the major media outlets, there was left out what President Biden really feels about abortion. The president said abortion is "to abort a child."

The president is known to speak from his heart, and then needs to take it back for political reasons. The White House will clean up this comment, but we know what he said when not reading from a teleprompter.

Despite the hysteria concerning abortion, we should all remember that abortion is aborting a "child."

Al Wieser, Jr.

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0