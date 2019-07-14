I wish to thank Sister Rosalia Bauer for her July 10 letter to the editor.
When more than 90% of the news media coverage of President Donald Trump is negative, it is good to read a letter that shows a different perspective of our president.
The president is ridiculed and despised in most media -- unfortunately also in this newspaper's letters to the editor.
It is reassuring to read a letter that shows the greatness of our nation.
There is too much hate for our country. We should replace that hate with love as done with Sister Bauer's letter.
Al Wieser Jr., Onalaska