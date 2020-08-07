Al Wieser Jr.: Thanks for shining positive light of Norah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After incurring the doom and gloom resulting from COVID-19 and the violence in the streets, it was inspiring to read the story entitled "Norah's Light" (Tribune, Aug. 1).

The story of a family facing the challenges of a child expected to be born with spina bifida is inspiring. Utilizing the best of medical care, and more importantly, the power of prayer and the determination of a family, miracles can happen.

The resulting smiles of Norah do shine the light of the preciousness of life. We all need to thank our mothers for the life they have given us.

Al Wieser Jr., Onalaska

