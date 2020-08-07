You have permission to edit this article.
Al Wieser Jr.: Thanks for shining positive light of Norah

Al Wieser Jr.: Thanks for shining positive light of Norah

After incurring the doom and gloom resulting from COVID-19 and the violence in the streets, it was inspiring to read the story entitled "Norah's Light" (Tribune, Aug. 1).

The story of a family facing the challenges of a child expected to be born with spina bifida is inspiring. Utilizing the best of medical care, and more importantly, the power of prayer and the determination of a family, miracles can happen.

The resulting smiles of Norah do shine the light of the preciousness of life. We all need to thank our mothers for the life they have given us.

Al Wieser Jr., Onalaska

