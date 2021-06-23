 Skip to main content
Alan Bassuener: Two Father Altmans served in La Crosse

Considering the latest issues regarding Father James Altman, I would like to take this opportunity to remind the La Crosse community that over the past years there have been two Father Altmans in La Crosse. 

The current Father James Altman at St. James the Less Catholic Church and Father Robert Altman, former principal of Aquinas High School. Father Robert Altman passed away in 2014.

With this letter I wish to encourage people to think carefully whenever expressing their views and opinions and realize again there are two Father Altmans to consider. 

Alan Bassuener

La Crosse 

The Rev. James Altman

Altman
