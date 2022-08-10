Alex toon
The superintendent of schools announces that he is getting his way one way or another. He wants to strong-arm and disregard the upcoming refer…
A year ago, I retired after 24 years of service as your La Crosse County Clerk of Court.
I support Fritz Leinfelder for sheriff in the upcoming August 9 primary election. I have known Fritz for over 30 years in his numerous station…
Superintendent Aaron Engel's column in the Tribune sounded just like other taxpayer-funded proposals. They paint a rosy picture of how great t…
I appreciate the recent column "How to stop loners from lashing out," by philosophy professor Stephen Asma of Columbia College in Chicago.
Last Thursday's letter to the editor "Cops should enforce vehicles offenses" got me thinking.
I'm extremely nervous about the recent rightward shift of the U.S. Supreme Court and its recent rulings.
It’s time to recognize the three political parties in America today: Democrats, Republicans and Banana Republicans.
By this time we should know one thing: Candidates who are using “election integrity” as an issue in their campaigns are either deluded or lyin…
Based on the shockingly abysmal track record of "experts" in climate-related predictions over the past 50 years, it is amazing anybody would give their dire prophecies the time of day.