Alice Benson: Biden has a history of leadership

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 200,000 people have died from the coronavirus, more than 13 million people are unemployed and the economy is struggling.

I am frightened by President Donald Trump’s lack of decisive leadership and absence of a cohesive plan to handle the effects of the virus. The New York Times noted the U.S. accounts for about 4 percent of the world’s population but 22 percent of its confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The U.S. still sees close to 1,000 deaths per day and the economy is still stalled.

News reports consistently show that President Trump refuses to listen to scientists, has done little to develop a plan for active testing and contact tracing, and has shown outright contempt for social distancing, masks and other needed steps to contain the virus.

According to a new analysis from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, “Joe Biden's economic proposals would create a faster-growing economy, higher wages for American workers and reduce the debt compared to where the U.S. is headed under President Donald Trump.”

Penn Wharton could not do a similar analysis for Trump because he hasn’t offered any specific plans for his second term with enough detail to do an analysis.