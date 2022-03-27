Alice Benson: Dawn Wacek has experience for County Board

Dawn Wacek is an outstanding candidate for La Crosse County Board in District 9. She has the experience we need, at this critical time, to help move the county forward, and improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Dawn is knowledgeable about all aspects of county government. She also has strong commitment to accountability and transparency with a focus on community involvement. She is committed to clean energy solutions and clean drinking water. She is a hard worker and dedicated to our community.

Dawn Wacek will listen to all concerns and will truly represent the interests of all her constituents. On April 5, please consider a vote for Dawn Wacek in District 9.

Alice Benson

La Crosse

