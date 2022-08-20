 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alice Benson: Elect Barnes to protect Social Security and Medicare

If you are someone who relies on Medicare for your healthcare, or if Social Security is part of your retirement or disability income, you need to know that Sen. Ron Johnson has made the devastating proposal of ending the guarantees for both Social Security and Medicare.

Johnson is asking voters for a third term, something he promised he would never do. Now, he wants to be returned to Washington to push his dreadful plans to slash vital programs that we all need.

Many lives could be ruined by Johnson pushing hard for his catastrophic proposals to end the guarantee of Social Security and Medicare, so he absolutely must be defeated on November 8.

Fortunately, Mandela Barnes understands how crucial Social Security and Medicare are to working people. He will be a senator who always puts Wisconsinites first and will never stop fighting to protect people’s access to the benefits that they have earned over a lifetime of hard work.

People have paid into Social Security and Medicare over many years, and no one should have to worry about the devastating impact of losing them. Electing Mandela Barnes and other Democrats to the US Senate will protect seniors and those who depend on these programs. We need to fight to stop Ron Johnson’s efforts to strip working people of the essential benefits that they’ve earned.

Alice Benson

La Crosse 

