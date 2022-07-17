 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alice Benson: Elected officials should advocate for our rights and safety

America is in the midst of a horrifying wave of mass shootings. Firearm deaths have become a hideous fixture in our lives. We should have the right to send our kids to school without being terrified that they might not live through the day. We should have the right to go to our jobs, to the grocery store, to the doctor's office, or to worship without the fear of being murdered by someone with an assault rifle. And we should be able to count on our elected officials to advocate for our rights and safety.

Unfortunately, Sen. Ron Johnson has advocated strongly for the opposite. He supports loopholes for background checks, so that those with a violent history can bypass background checks. He recently voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill in the Senate, and according to the Brady Center, Johnson has received $1,269,486 in support from the NRA and other groups. About $223,000 has been accepted by his campaign and the other $1 million has been spent directly on his behalf by pro-gun groups.

People are also reading…

Right now, support for reasonable gun legislation has hit a record high with voters. A new Morning Consult/Politico poll found that more than two-thirds of Americans back stricter gun control laws. Citizens are demanding significant gun reforms, and we want elected officials who will act to protect us.

We need to re-elect Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul to help protect our rights, our freedoms and our safety.

Alice Benson

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A mailbox is just like a drop box — John Roberts

A mailbox is just like a drop box — John Roberts

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that using drop boxes for ballot collection is illegal. Instead, "absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site."

Justices impugn honesty of clerks -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

Justices impugn honesty of clerks -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

The New York Times on Saturday reported that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley compared Wisconsin’s elections to contests rigged by dictators in Syria and North Korea and questioned whether past elections in the state had been legitimate.

Do beach closures violate rights too? -- Bill Kennelly

Do beach closures violate rights too? -- Bill Kennelly

It's interesting that some people were so opposed to a public health order requiring mask wearing to reduce the spread of a virus that they took their case all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Fortunately, the court upheld the authority of public health agencies to issue such orders.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News