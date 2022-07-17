Alice Benson: Elected officials should advocate for our rights and safety

America is in the midst of a horrifying wave of mass shootings. Firearm deaths have become a hideous fixture in our lives. We should have the right to send our kids to school without being terrified that they might not live through the day. We should have the right to go to our jobs, to the grocery store, to the doctor's office, or to worship without the fear of being murdered by someone with an assault rifle. And we should be able to count on our elected officials to advocate for our rights and safety.

Unfortunately, Sen. Ron Johnson has advocated strongly for the opposite. He supports loopholes for background checks, so that those with a violent history can bypass background checks. He recently voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill in the Senate, and according to the Brady Center, Johnson has received $1,269,486 in support from the NRA and other groups. About $223,000 has been accepted by his campaign and the other $1 million has been spent directly on his behalf by pro-gun groups.

Right now, support for reasonable gun legislation has hit a record high with voters. A new Morning Consult/Politico poll found that more than two-thirds of Americans back stricter gun control laws. Citizens are demanding significant gun reforms, and we want elected officials who will act to protect us.

We need to re-elect Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul to help protect our rights, our freedoms and our safety.

Alice Benson

La Crosse