Alice Benson: It's time to work together

Recent media accounts about the harassment of a citizen volunteer by the La Crosse Police Department’s union are extremely concerning. This type of bullying affects all the members of the Citizen Police Advisory Committee as well as the community as a whole. The intimidation is destructive and has eroded the community’s trust in the police.
When committees request input from citizens, but then shut down the voices of those citizens, all their work becomes illegitimate. Silencing one person serves as a deterrent to keep other people from participating, particularly people from marginalized communities. This type of harassment and intimidation proves exactly why we need citizen oversight of the La Crosse Police Department.
It’s crucial that members of the community take actions to support our citizen volunteers and two things, accountability and transparency, are absolutely vital to that support.
Accountability requires an unequivocal public condemnation of the actions of the police union and a call to stop the current harassment as well as a call to protect future volunteers from similar targeting and intimidation. Transparency requires an open and clear investigation into who made the post on the La Crosse Police union’s public Facebook page. Police in La Crosse have sworn to protect and serve the public, and we have a right to know which officer(s) believed that it was perfectly acceptable to target and harass a citizen volunteer.
I’m hopeful that we can all work together to strengthen our communities and support and protect ourselves and our neighbors.
Alice Benson
La Crosse