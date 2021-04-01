Alice Benson: It's time to work together

Recent media accounts about the harassment of a citizen volunteer by the La Crosse Police Department’s union are extremely concerning. This type of bullying affects all the members of the Citizen Police Advisory Committee as well as the community as a whole. The intimidation is destructive and has eroded the community’s trust in the police.

When committees request input from citizens, but then shut down the voices of those citizens, all their work becomes illegitimate. Silencing one person serves as a deterrent to keep other people from participating, particularly people from marginalized communities. This type of harassment and intimidation proves exactly why we need citizen oversight of the La Crosse Police Department.

It’s crucial that members of the community take actions to support our citizen volunteers and two things, accountability and transparency, are absolutely vital to that support.