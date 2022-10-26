Alice Benson: Johnson is a danger to democracy

LETTER

Type Your Letter Ron Johnson – A Danger to Democracy

Ron Johnson was part of a group of 12 Republican senators that CNN labeled “the sedition caucus” because they publicly called on Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Overturning the results of a free and fair election would effectively end American democracy.

Johnson spent weeks questioning the validity of the election and recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race, long after it was abundantly clear that Donald Trump lost the election and there was no evidence of fraud. Dozens of lawsuits to overturn the election failed because of lack of evidence in both state and federal courts. For too long, Johnson refused to accept the results of the election and, if given the opportunity, would have invalidated the votes of millions of Wisconsinites.

Now Johnson and Tim Michels won’t unconditionally commit to accepting the outcome of the November election once the results are certified, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

We cannot elect people who continue to attack our democracy. Our democratic republic will not hold if we elect politicians who promote false fears and refuse to honor the results of free and fair elections. Our government derives its power from respecting the will of people.

Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers believe in our democracy and will work to ensure that your votes count. Vote to protect democracy on November 8.

Alice Benson