Alice Benson: Paying federal taxes while billionaires don't

Taxes are a responsibility of living in a community. I don’t mind paying them. But as I dropped my check into the mailbox last week, I remembered those who don’t pay their fair share.

According to Americans for Tax Fairness, eight billionaires living in Wisconsin grew 50% richer over the first two years of the pandemic. Because of loopholes in current law, billionaires often pay little or no federal income tax, while working families in Wisconsin pay taxes in every paycheck.

An article last year by ProPublica revealed that Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other billionaires paid zero federal income tax in recent years. Billionaires create wealth through stock and other investments, but they don’t pay taxes when their wealth increases unless they sell their assets. They don’t need to sell their assets, because they can secure special low-interest loans and live lavishly while paying zero income tax.

When billionaires don’t pay their fair share, they withhold funding that could go toward roads, schools, Medicare, and national security. They increase inequality.

President Biden’s new budget proposes a fix for this broken system. The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax would establish a 20% minimum tax rate on all American households worth more than $100 million. It would raise $360 billion in revenue over the next 10 years.

It’s time that billionaires give back to the society that made them successful. We don’t have to live in an economy where nurses, firefighters, and teachers pay a higher tax rate than billionaire investors.

Alice Benson

La Crosse

