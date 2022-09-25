Alice Benson: Vote for Democrats to protect choice and independence

Rather than giving Wisconsin citizens the freedom to make their own health care choices, Republicans want to hand that power over to radical politicians who are focused on taking away fundamental rights.

Tim Michels said he supports Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban that doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest and was passed 71 years before women won the right to vote.

Sen. Ron Johnson celebrated when the conservative majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, calling the decision a victory despite the fact that it criminalized nearly all abortions in Wisconsin.

Whatever he is saying now, Johnson has consistently supported nationwide abortion bans. Johnson’s name as co-sponsor is on bills to ban abortion throughout the whole country six times — in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. It’s obvious what Johnson thinks should happen to women: He’s pushing to make sure we lose our rights.

Derek Van Orden has made it clear that he would be on board with the opportunity to vote for Republicans’ push for a nationwide abortion ban.

Wisconsinites don’t want more government mandates intruding on our personal health care decisions. We want our rights protected.

On Nov. 8, please remember that Republicans are focused on forced birth and condemning pregnant people to physical and mental suffering. I’m voting for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, Josh Kaul, and Brad Pfaff to protect independence, choice, and bodily autonomy for all people in Wisconsin and throughout the country.

Alice Benson, La Crosse