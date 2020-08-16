Alice Benson: Vote to end voter suppression

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The struggle for equal voting rights dates to the earliest days of U.S. history.

People in dominant groups have long worked to keep the right to vote away from the less powerful.

Aug. 6 marked the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, a landmark bipartisan effort to expand enfranchisement and curtail racial discrimination related to voting, but in recent years Americans are again facing new obstacles to casting ballots.

In 2013, after the Supreme Court dismantled much of the Voting Rights Act, 23 states developed new obstacles to voting, according to the nonpartisan coalition Election Protection.

Politicians sometimes claim that barriers to voting are necessary to prevent fraud, but the independent and nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice reports that “… extensive research reveals that fraud is very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators. The same is true for mail ballots, which are secure and essential to holding a safe election amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

I believe this is a pivotal election, and it is critical to choose representatives to Congress and a president who will seek to expand, not restrict, access to voting.