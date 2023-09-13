The big dirty secret of fossil fuels is in the costs we all shoulder for the profit of a tiny few. Rising costs we pay on electric bills are not even half of the total burden.

Destruction of property in the path of carbon-fueled atmospheric shifts mount daily. We watch helpless as fires, floods, and hurricanes, energized by quickly warming air currents, ravage the lives of those in their path. Pollution creates cancer and respiratory illness that costs us our freedom to live safe, healthy lives. Locally, farmers will struggle to harvest a crop this year as precipitation patterns change.

As a free society, avoiding the sum of these costs points in the direction of rapid deployment of fossil free energy. Even on a purely financial basis, the signs are clear. As we electrify our energy needs, we have an opportunity to both respond to the urgency we see around us and take control of the costs. Customer owned distributed investments in electric generation should be valued for the benefits they lend to the whole system.

Net metering is the means by which electricity customer owners of distributed generation are compensated for the value of the energy produced. Currently, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering two rate cases, both MGE and Alliant Energy, that seek to erode or eliminate net metering benefits. For the sake of eliminating the costs of fossil fuels, and a safe, healthy future for our children, the state PSC must reject both proposals.

Alicia Leinberger

Viroqua