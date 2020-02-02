Alicia Leinberger: We don't need coal to generate power

There are much better, less expensive ways to make electricity than burn pulverized coal to boil water to make steam than turns enormous turbines.

And that is the function of Genoa power plant. The headline “Dairyland to close coal-fired plant; 80 workers to lose jobs,” (La Crosse Tribune, Jan. 23), implies that the function is to supply jobs. But the true function is to power our homes, churches, schools, hospitals and businesses.

Today, technology allows us to produce electricity without coal, much more cheaply.

For decades we’ve been building another future with wind-powered turbines and sun-powered solar panels. This requires new jobs in new places, doing different things. And we will still have electricity.

If we do it right, we won’t even notice much. However, switching to a dependency on fracking of methane gas misses a real opportunity to revitalize rural communities.

Not only do we need to decarbonize electric generation, we also need to shift from gas and diesel combustion for transportation and heat, to clean electric power.

It’s nearly impossible to ignore the massive climate disruptions rocking our world, the long-term catastrophic cost of fossil-fueled power that we now understand.