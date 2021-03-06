Alison Benson: Supporting Mac Kiel for council

I grew up in La Crosse and have lived here most of my adult life. I’m looking forward to April 6 when we will have the opportunity to elect candidates to the City Council who will offer fresh perspectives and creative solutions to the many challenges facing our community. I’m particularly happy to voice my support for Mac Kiel in District Seven.

Mac Kiel has lived in La Crosse since 2007 and has a passion for serving others. She worked for the Boys and Girls Club for 10 years and currently works at Western Technical College. She has a young child, so she understands the needs of working parents. She’s running for City Council because she wants to serve the public and help create a stronger city for all of us.

Kiel supports Housing First initiatives. She is especially passionate about education and ensuring that all community members understand how to express their opinions in an effective manner, so their needs are clearly heard. Listening is very important to her; she would bring the voices of her constituents to the City Council to make a difference.

I believe we need people in leadership who will listen to everyone and will truly represent the interests of their whole constituency. Kiel would be a great addition to the City Council. I encourage everyone to vote in the April 6 election and to vote for Mac Kiel in District Seven.