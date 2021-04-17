Allan Beatty: Police and Fire Commission has oversight

There is a lot of discussion about police oversight boards. Wisconsin already has citizen oversight boards for local law enforcement. Each city has a police and fire commission, consisting of citizens appointed by the mayor.
The La Crosse Police and Fire Commission recently selected a new police chief. Soon La Crosse’s new mayor will make at least one appointment to the Commission. Anyone concerned about oversight of the La Crosse police department should recommend Commission candidates to the mayor.
Allan Beatty
La Crosse