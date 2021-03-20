Allan Beatty: Supporting Samuel Deetz for council

I urge the residents of La Crosse's 8th District to vote for Samuel Deetz. I have known him for 20 years. He will be a conscientious and well-informed city council member.

Samuel has relevant experience and education in urban planning. He is especially concerned about the planning for transportation and housing in his central La Crosse district. I am confident that he will listen to his constituents' concerns and will base his council votes on the merits of the issues.