Allan Beatty: Supporting Samuel Deetz for council

I urge the residents of La Crosse's 8th District to vote for Samuel Deetz. I have known him for 20 years. He will be a conscientious and well-informed city council member.
Samuel has relevant experience and education in urban planning. He is especially concerned about the planning for transportation and housing in his central La Crosse district. I am confident that he will listen to his constituents' concerns and will base his council votes on the merits of the issues.
The 8th District will be well served by Samuel Deetz.
Allan Beatty
La Crosse