Allan Brague: Restore law and order

First, let me say "All Lives Matter" -- black, white, yellow, red, etc. What is going on in our country is terrible and out of control. It needs to stop.

A first step for this to happen is to "obey the law and those sworn to uphold it." When an officer asks someone to stop or issues some other direction, respond to and follow that command. Do not ignore the command, thereby escalating the situation, which causes the officer to react.

In the last several weeks, we have seen the results of ignoring commands and the subsequent escalation. People hurt or killed, property looted and burned. This has created an endless cycle of violence that seemingly with never end.

It needs to end and that will begin by restoring law and order in all our communities as soon as possible.

Peaceful protesting makes sense.....looting, burning, destruction of property, physical violence are criminal and solve nothing.

Let's restore law and order to our communities.

Allan Brague, Holmen

