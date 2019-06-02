We live in a beautiful region of our state and recently have added hotels and soon will enlarge the La Crosse Center.
Many downtown buildings have been refurbished. All of this to grow tourism and bring people to our area, to enjoy the beautiful bluffs and the river.
Why would we not also repave key roads? Drive through the downtown and try to count the potholes on 3rd and 4th streets. It's unbelievable -- almost like a war zone.
It's shameful.
It's time for action – no more excuses or delays.
Repave our main roads as soon as possible.
Allan R. Brague, Holmen