Allen Lueck: Get proof before removing voters

Recently, we have been hearing about a group of people who want to remove others from voting because they think these people may have moved.

If this group wants people removed from voting, they should have to prove what they assume, like knocking on every door that they want removed and prove that they have moved.

Any judge who takes "may" as proof should be removed from the bench because they don't belong in that position. Are the judge and this group, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, belonging to a political party that is attempting to manufacture a political advantage?

This whole plot sounds like a bunch of bullies trying to force their ways onto others like the politicians who are supposed to be working for the people but instead are working for their parties. These types of people should be recalled or plainly voted out.

Vote for term limits. That way, big money cannot run our government.

Allen Lueck, La Crosse

