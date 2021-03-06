Alysa Remsburg: Support Mackenzie Mindel for council :

Mackenzie is wise beyond her age and ready to collaborate on priorities such as accessible housing, urban resilience, and racial equity. These are not just catch-phrases for a quick campaign, but ideals that I have seen her work towards over the 7 seven years I’ve known her. Mindel gets to know unsheltered people in order to learn about the complexity of their challenges. She digs into funding options for home weatherization and public transportation. She participates in the messy conversations about what our city needs for greater inclusion of under-served groups.