Alysa Remsburg: Support Mackenzie Mindel for council :

Anyone else in La Crosse seeking city leaders who are authentic listeners and wise doers? Please consider a vote for Mackenzie Mindel on April 6 for City Council, District 8.
Mackenzie is wise beyond her age and ready to collaborate on priorities such as accessible housing, urban resilience, and racial equity. These are not just catch-phrases for a quick campaign, but ideals that I have seen her work towards over the 7 seven years I’ve known her. Mindel gets to know unsheltered people in order to learn about the complexity of their challenges. She digs into funding options for home weatherization and public transportation. She participates in the messy conversations about what our city needs for greater inclusion of under-served groups.
Mindel speaks boldly when others don’t have time or courage to question the status quo. She invites those not often included in decision-making to share their experiences. I have also seen her listen to quieter individuals and seek lots of information before making recommendations.
Her background in facilitation, collaboration and conflict resolution set her apart as a leader who will truly listen and represent us. Vote for Mackenzie Mindel on April 6 for City Council in District 8.
Alysa Remsburg
La Crosse