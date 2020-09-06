Amanda Kind: Pfaff has needed leadership experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s make sure our next state senator is a person of integrity and common sense. Let’s elect Brad Pfaff and work together to move Wisconsin forward.

Brad has held leadership roles on the local, state and national level.

From serving as a county board supervisor and church council member to his leadership position at the USDA Farm Service Agency, Brad has a depth of knowledge and experience -- not to mention his track record of advocating for family farmers, economic development and strong communities.

He understands the issues that are important to our region because this is where he was born and raised. He knows that the best way to get our state back on the right track is by listening to one another, finding common ground and all working together.

And there are a lot of challenges ahead. We need to stop the spread of deadly viruses and improve health-care access.

We need to make sure our children have safe public schools and the tools they need to succeed. We need to invest in broadband infrastructure and repair our crumbling roads and bridges.

These are big issues that we need to get done -- and done right. I know he’s up to the task and that’s why I’ll be voting Brad Pfaff for state Senate.

Amanda Kind, La Crosse

