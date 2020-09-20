Amanda Mullally: Hearts in the Park highlights support, compassion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of July 2019, The Coulee Collaboration to End Homeless reported 42 living homeless in the La Crosse area.

After COVID-19 impacted the amount of people allowed in shelters and brought families already struggling to live on the streets, the count as of the end of August rose to 77 individuals and families living unhoused in La Crosse.

Stories about their plight inspired Hearts in the Park.

With this event, the community embraced the effort and donated so many needed provisions along with $4,952. The monetary donations have been donated to The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness to supplement rent payments with housing prioritization for families with school-age children.

In thanking the volunteers, organizations and community for their support we would also hope to inspire others to open their heart and serve all in our community during these unprecedented times. In line with the La Crosse city council mission core values statement, we all possess the ability to be leaders and use “visionary focus on the long-term, comprehensive needs of the community.”