Amanda Strosahl: Supporting Rebecca Schwarz for council

I write in wholehearted support of Rebecca Schwarz’s candidacy for La Crosse City Council.

As a fellow member of The La Crosse Waking Up White Steering Committee, I have witnessed first hand Schwarz’s exemplary leadership skills. One of the tenets of this group, and a passion of Schwarz, is to strengthen community networks and relationships so as to elevate justice and equity, an emphasis that will serve her well in her work on the council.

Though kind and thoughtful, I am particularly impressed with her ability, when speaking from a position of power, to only speak after careful, thoughtful consideration of multiple perspectives. She embodies the critical, and oft too rare, leadership skills of careful listening and humility. She is not afraid to hold herself accountable and readily shares power when doing so is the best way to achieve the goals of the group she leads. Indeed, she is particularly skilled at empowering others by recognizing and elevating their unique skills and perspectives.

She is passionate about the welfare of our community and carries a deep understanding of and insight into the underserved.

I can think of no one better qualified to represent our fellow citizens on the La Crosse City Council.

Amanda Strosahl

La Crosse

