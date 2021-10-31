Amanda Williams: A time to ask, why am I a hunter?

With hunting season kicking off again, it’s time to ask: Why am I a hunter?

We all know that killing is wrong, especially outside of necessity. That creates an ethical dilemma for the over 600,000 hunters in Wisconsin.

Perhaps you kill other animals because you want to eat them and like how they taste. But in the modern world, it’s not necessary to hunt for survival, and there are plenty of delicious alternatives to the bodies of others.

Perhaps you love being out in nature. Yet, there are many other ways to enjoy the natural world without killing members of it, destroying lives and families. Try hiking, birding, or tree planting instead.

Perhaps you believe hunting is a tool for managing wildlife. If that were the case, there wouldn’t be breeding facilities artificially stocking the woods with animals for hunters to kill. Other animals have been managing their own populations long before homo sapiens arrived on the scene.

Perhaps you think hunting is a more humane alternative to the horrors of factory farms. Even if hunting is the lesser of two evils, it’s never going to be ethical to kill someone who doesn’t want to die. Choose a plant-based diet instead.

Humans are not entitled to the lives of others, nor do our lives matter any more than the life of the pheasant or deer you’re about to shoot. The only reason left for hunting is the thrill of taking a life, and that is a morally indefensible position.

Amanda Williams

Viroqua

