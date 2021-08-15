Amanda Williams: Animal cruelty is not family friendly

As a Viroqua resident and taxpayer, I am saddened by an upcoming event. On Aug. 21 at Viroqua’s Wild West Days, frightened pigs will be chased, cornered, tackled, and then stuffed into barrels in the name of entertainment.

This festival is billed as a family-friendly event, but hog wrestling is anything but. Pigs are sensitive and intelligent animals who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. This type of activity has no place in 2021 and has been banned in several other areas of the country (it's completely illegal in Minnesota, for example). And what is the reward for these animals after a day of torment, fear, and pain? A trip to the slaughterhouse for an unnecessary end to their brief lives.

There are numerous ways to enjoy ourselves without being cruel to others, and it's high time that humans recognize that animals have an interest in their own lives and are not here for our own amusement.

Mayor Mischel and Viroqua alderpersons, please cancel the Wild West Days’ hog wrestling as soon as possible and pledge to never allow such abuse in the future.

Amanda Williams

Viroqua

