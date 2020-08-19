Amber Norris: Allow homeless to put up tents

I’m writing to address what everyone is already aware of. There is a vast amount of homelessness in the city of La Crosse.
It is no longer something that we can hide, so why should we try to by making camping and tenting illegal in public parks. If the city of La Crosse cannot provide homes for those in need, those in need should at least have the option of putting up a tent for their own shelter, safety and privacy.
It has been proven impossible to stop people from sleeping in public parks when there is nowhere else to go, so why make camping illegal?
Amber Norris, La Crosse
