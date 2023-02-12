During the week of January 26–28, I was one of many volunteers from around the country to join the Alzheimer’s Association for their annual Community Leadership Summit in San Diego. Alzheimer’s impacts more than 6 million individuals and it was energizing to meet other volunteers who are passionate about the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Both with my father and sister were both diagnosed with Ataxia in their early 40’s. Ataxia is a degenerative disease of the nervous system that causes damage to the cerebellum, the part of the brain that is responsible for coordinating movement. As the disease progresses, memory and cognition can also be affected. Just like Alzheimer’s and other related dementias, Ataxia is a challenging journey with no cure.

This is why I’m proud of my volunteer role as a community educator, support group facilitator and Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteer. It is my passion to continue to offer support, education and resource connections to care partners and persons living with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.

Throughout the conference, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the critical role volunteers play in the success in supporting the more than 120,000 Wisconsinites living with Alzheimer’s and their families. The conference gave me a new perspective and appreciation for all the ways volunteers in La Crosse County can support individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's. I invite you to join me in fighting this devastating disease. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.

Amy Brezinka

La Crosse