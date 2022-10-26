Amy Crofts: Support candidates who recognize women can make their own choices

I graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing from a small midwestern university in 1966. We had a semester of maternal/child nursing (obstetrics and pediatrics) with clinical experience. There was no mention of contraception but warnings in the textbook on illegal abortions.

In 1967 my sister graduated from college and her friend Suzie wanted an abortion and was afraid to ask her parents for the money. Suzie ended up with an illegal abortion in Chicago for $500; in those days $500 would have been a good monthly salary for a registered nurse. To my knowledge Suzie had neither children nor further pregnancies. The abortion collective in Chicago did not open until 1969.

I completed my midwifery program in 1976 and my first work position was at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. I well remember being told of the many women who were extremely ill or dying due to illegal abortions prior to the implementation of the new Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in the 1973. Cook County Hospital was the hospital that turned no one away both prior and post Roe.

Legal, clean medical abortions save lives! Please support Tony Evers, Sara Ramirez, Mandela Barnes, Brad Pfaff and the entire slate of Democratic candidates who support all forms of family planning and reproductive rights, treat women with dignity, and recognize women can make their own choices.

Amy Crofts