Amy Crofts: Why voting rights are most important

A friend recently was wondering why the current "fuss" about voting rights. I wish to live in a democracy, which by definition is: "government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them and their elected agents under a free electoral system" (Random House Dictionary, 1966).

In 1963 Dr. Martin Luther King had told us of his dream, and some people wanted to see that dream realized. In summer 1964 I was a college student waiting tables in Illinois. Three young men, two white from New York and one black from the South, were tortured, brutally murdered, and their bodies stuffed in an earthen dam in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Why this treatment. what was their crime? -- They were registering people to vote. IF we are truly a democracy here in the USA, ALL people must be allowed, must be encouraged to vote.

Amy Crofts

Viroqua

