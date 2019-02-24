I urge readers to think long and hard before attending the upcoming Shriner's Circus.
The use of wild animals as a form of entertainment or amusement is a thing of the past. Many progressive communities, and even entire states (Illinois and New Jersey) have prohibited the use of wild animals in traveling shows.
Dane County has a ban for performing elephants at the Alliant Energy Center effective 2020.
The required travel and continuous confinement impairs the animals' physical, psychological and social well-being.
Lack of exercise, pressure to perform and the physical requirements of performing (such as an elephant standing on its head) render the animals unable to express natural behaviors and socialize appropriately.
Training techniques and devices used (including the use of bullhooks) to make the animals perform are many times abusive, cruel and stressful causing suffering. In no way can the circus be considered educational -- seeing wild animals perform so contrary to their natural behavior is only to entertain, not educate.
Stuffing tigers and elephants into trucks and hauling them around the country so we can watch them slink or skip around a performance ring is no longer acceptable.
We know better and we can do better. Caring people should just say no to circuses that include wild animals.
Amy Wrobel, La Crosse