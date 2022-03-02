Ana Clemons: Jordan Briskey brings fresh perspective to County Board

Jordan Briskey came under my microscope in 2018. He claimed my attention because I learned that a young Holmen high school student was working on a “Vietnam War Memorial Wall” project for Wisconsin military personnel killed in action. I was surprised and curious that a high school student would set aside the usual teenage activities and concentrate on war heroes.

Now a Western Technical College student, Jordan has made his appearance again. He is running for the County Board in District 20, opposing Steve Doyle. I spoke with Jordan again on September, 13, 2021. I asked him if he was still as determined and hard-working as he was in 2018, in spite of fundraisers being canceled due to the pandemic. He assured me that he was still dedicated to placing the 1,170 names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

I have been impressed when talking with Jordan. He is very articulate and well-informed on the subject matters we are discussing. He would bring a fresh approach to the County Board. To those constituents in District 20, look into Briskey and consider him when voting in the April 5th General Election.

Readers may wonder why I was specific about the September 13 date. After talking to Jordan that day, I went home and wrote a check to “Holmen Area Foundation, Attention Vietnam Memorial.” Readers, you can follow my example.

Ana Clemons

La Crosse

