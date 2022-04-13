Ana Clemons: Students presenting in favor of SROs greeted with silence

Last Monday I attended the school board meeting at Hogan. Central High School students were presenting a petition to the Board of Education in favor of maintaining SROs in the district. If high school students wanted police on their turf, this was something to witness.

When I arrived, six students were present. Two young ladies from Logan presented a different topic, and four male students from Central presented the SROs petition that 300 plus people had signed. Also present were approximately eight others. A small gathering, but typical of La Crosse residents who have a poor record of attendance on city and school issues.

Adam Manke was one of the presenters. He became involved when the board voted to eventually phase out the police in the schools, reducing officers from five to three, and down to two next year. Each student contributed using their five-minute allotment. One student went over the time limit and was abruptly stopped. No two-minute warning, no words allowing him to finish his statement.

The board seemed disinterested in the students’ dialogue. No thank you, no questions, no comments. Silence. In an awkward moment, the students were dismissed. When students take action and put aside other activities to improve their school atmosphere, adults should take notice.

Why was there silence when the group finished? Why no questions? Why did I feel that the school board was saying, “We have made a decision and it is final. You will have to live with it.”

Ana Clemons

La Crosse

