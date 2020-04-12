Andrea Hansen: Republicans betrayed voters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was Election Day during Christians' Holy Week, and Republicans were wrecking Holy hell on Wisconsin’s democracy.

During a pandemic with COVID-19 cases and deaths soaring, Republicans sent voters to wait in lines at the polls. Many stayed home. No extension was allowed for mailed ballots.

Republicans have betrayed Wisconsin's voters. The deal was easy because years earlier they sold their souls to the same buyer. In 2011, in a small locked room across Pinckney Street from the Capitol, Republicans sold their souls in exchange for gerrymandered maps. Tempted by power, they caved for redrawn maps that gave them majority control of the Legislature until the next census.

What timing. The general Election Day in the 2020 census year is coming in November. New maps will be drawn and integrity of our democracy hangs in the balance.

The intentions and actions of the Republican representatives have never been clearer. Not one Assembly Republican stood up to defend our right to vote. They betrayed us. Not one Republican senator stood up to defend the integrity of our civil rights. They betrayed us.

Not one Republican-elected justice stood up to defend our democracy. They all betrayed us.

Andrea Hansen, Sparta

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0