Andrea Hansen: Van Orden past behavior in question

I want to remind everyone why Derrick Van Orden “came under fire for an excerpt from a book he co-authored" (La Crosse Tribune April 9).

Van Orden is the lead author of this book and writes about the incident at a Naval hospital where he exposed a young lieutenant’s genitalia to two enlisted officers described as “cute girls.” He recounts how he “spotted” these young officers, approached them with a question, “whipped the curtain back” and exposed the young man being treated for severe reaction to poison oak. Van Orden writes, almost gleefully, “They gasped in horror” and “I’m sure they never wanted to have anything to do with a man ever again.”

This is abhorrent and grotesque behavior. I hope the junior officers found support in the aftermath of this unsettling experience. Even though military codes prohibit sexual harassment, I understand why reporting Van Orden's behavior may not have been even considered. In addition to this individual harm, Van Orden's actions and written boasts clearly undermine the military’s efforts to combat hostile environments and rampant gender-based assaults. It does nothing to encourage many young women and men to serve in the military.